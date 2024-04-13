Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Rutgers Football Practice Notebook -- First Scrimmage is in the books

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Football held their first scrimmage of the spring today as the Scarlet Knights faced off against one another as they prep for the annual spring game set to take place later this month on April 27th.

With that being said, here's the latest from what happened at today's practice.

NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE!

— The biggest news of the day was that star running back Kyle Monangai and top cornerback Robert Longerbeam both got dinged up a bit and will be held out for the remaining of spring practice. The good news is that both are expected to be just fine and will be good to go for summer workouts.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement