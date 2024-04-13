Rutgers Football held their first scrimmage of the spring today as the Scarlet Knights faced off against one another as they prep for the annual spring game set to take place later this month on April 27th.
With that being said, here's the latest from what happened at today's practice.
— The biggest news of the day was that star running back Kyle Monangai and top cornerback Robert Longerbeam both got dinged up a bit and will be held out for the remaining of spring practice. The good news is that both are expected to be just fine and will be good to go for summer workouts.
