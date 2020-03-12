The Rutgers Scarlet Knights football program has officially announced that it has postponed its annual Pro Day, due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak. According to Rutgers Athletics, the event that was scheduled for Friday afternoon inside the Rutgers practice bubble, will be rescheduled at a later date. A new date will be announced some time soon.

The event was supposed to play host to NFL scouts from all around the country, as they watched several of the Scarlet Knights top pro prospects work out for one final time before April's draft.

After having zero players invited to the NFL Combine two weeks ago, this was the last chance for guys like Zach Venesky, Kamaal Seymour, Willington Previlon, Damon Hayes and many others to show off their skills for a shot at the NFL.

The Scarlet Knights were set to begin their spring practice session on March 24th, but that seems to be in doubt now too.

