It was ugly early, but the Rutgers football team rallied to defeat Indiana, 24-17, for its home Big Ten Conference win since 2017.

After the game, a few players spoke with the media.

Pick-six Chris

Cornerback Christian Braswell earned the team’s highest defensive PFF grade, and he started and saw the most snaps at the position for Rutgers this past week. Braswell intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown which would go down as the game-winning points for the Scarlet Knights. He also had three pass breaksups and two tackles including one behind the line of scrimmage.

“I was just doing my job. Got to give thanks to (Wesley Bailey) for getting pressure on the QB,” Braswell said. “I was being patient. We had to keep our eyes in the right place and trust our training. I have to give thanks to my teammates. It all adds up. It’s worthwhile.”

After Rutgers got down in a 14-0 hole, it looked like another loss was coming, but that wasn’t the case.

“We encouraged each other,” Braswell said. “It’s a long game. We had to make some changes and get going. It was good to finally celebrate again.”

Linebacker Deion Jennings has been impressed with what he’s seen of Braswell in practice.

“I see it all the time. He just does his job. He was in the right place at the right time, and I’m happy for him.”

Push ‘em back, push ‘em back, way back

The game against Indiana started as bad as possible as the Hoosiers returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Then, when Indiana got on offense, it drove down the field and scored. Quarterback Connor Bazelak was 10-of-10 passing in the first quarter. But the defense settled in and allowed just three points the rest of the way late in the fourth quarter.

Rutgers is now sixth in the country in rushing defense, seventh in total defense, and eighth in third-down defense.

“Yeah, I think we’ve proven ourselves every week,” Jennings said. “We just have to keep pushing and keep doing our job. We knew that their tempo was going to be a threat. We relaxed and focused on our job. We tried all week to practice the tempo, but you never really know until you get to the game.”