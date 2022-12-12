Rutgers Football plays host to Pac-12 transfer target Paris Shand
Rutgers Football played host to three different transfer targets this weekend for an official visit.One of the transfers on campus was former Arizona defensive lineman Paris Shand.
The name might sound familiar to those of you who follow recruiting as he was one of Greg Schiano's top targets immediately after he got on the banks in December of 2019 and even took an official visit to campus in January 2020. However in the end, Shand signed with the Bearcats and would go to play there for the next few seasons.
Now after a few years in the Pac-12 Conference, Shand is once again back on the market as he entered the portal back on December 5th and already took his first visit as he went back to Piscataway to hang out with the Scarlet Knights.
"It was a good visit," Shand told TKR. "I had a great time. We did pretty much normal visit things like eat a lot of food, chill with the players and just talk football."
Th 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive lineman was hosted by fellow Canada native and defensive lineman Wesley Bailey, as the two connected pretty well.
"There wasn't a push or message really," said Shand. "Wes is just a good guy overall and we got to mainly hang out."
Over the past three seasons with the Wildcats, Shand appeared in 25 games (10 starts) and racked up 41 total tackles (22 solo), five sacks, two forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery.
Shand will have two years of eligibility to play at whatever school he chooses.
