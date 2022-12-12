Rutgers Football played host to three different transfer targets this weekend for an official visit.One of the transfers on campus was former Arizona defensive lineman Paris Shand.

The name might sound familiar to those of you who follow recruiting as he was one of Greg Schiano's top targets immediately after he got on the banks in December of 2019 and even took an official visit to campus in January 2020. However in the end, Shand signed with the Bearcats and would go to play there for the next few seasons.

Now after a few years in the Pac-12 Conference, Shand is once again back on the market as he entered the portal back on December 5th and already took his first visit as he went back to Piscataway to hang out with the Scarlet Knights.