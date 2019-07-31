The Rutgers football team unveiled and moved into its new locker room on Tuesday to much excitement from the players. The renovations were made possible thanks to a $4 million gift from Greg and Anna Brown made last summer.

Greg Brown, is a member of the Rutgers Board of Governors and 1982 graduate and Anna is a grandchild of Henry and Anna Starr, who created the Rutgers University Psychological Clinic in the late 1920s.

It isn't the first time the Brown's donated money to the school as in 2009, he pledged $2.5 million to name the Brown Football Recruiting Pavilion and Welcome Center inside SHI Stadium in the middle of the student section and in 2012, Greg was honored by Motorola with a $1.5 million gift to establish the Gregory Q. Brown Chair in Cell Biology and Neuroscience at Rutgers.

"Last night, most of you guys probably saw on social media, we just had a great event, great moment for our football team when we opened The Brown Family Locker Room. Awesome to see the energy and enthusiasm from our players, when we are able to add another piece to our facilities here," Rutgers football head coach Chris Ash said in his press conference.

"I can't thank enough the people that worked every single day on this project, all the way back when we started having planning conversations, to the design, all the details that go into it, Pat Hobbs, for his persistence in trying to push this thing along, all the facility people, the development team, the workers that were there every single day tearing out the old locker room, building the new one. There's so many people that put in a lot of time and effort and energy into getting that thing done and they did it first class.

"Obviously I want to mention a huge, huge thank you to Greg and Anna Brown for their continued support of just Rutgers university overall, the projects they have done at this university, not only for the athletic football in football is just amazing, and then to try to make this place the best that it can be. Last night was just an awesome moment for our team and for them and for everybody that was there. So want to thank them."

On Wednesday at the Scarlet Knights' annual local Media Day, TKR chatted with a number of players and coaches and got their reaction to the new locker room.



