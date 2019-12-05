Rutgers Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus Penn State
This past weekend the Rutgers Football season ended as the Scarlet Knights suffered their 10th loss of the season against Penn State by a score of 27-6. The offense showed signs of life at times, b...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news