News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-07 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Rutgers Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus Illinois

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

The Rutgers Football program suffered another tough loss this past weekend, when the team went out to the midwest to take on Illinois. While the game was tied at 10-10 going into halftime, the Figh...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}