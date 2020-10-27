Rutgers Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus Michigan State
After a very long offseason the Rutgers Scarlet Knights were finally back on the field on this past Saturday afternoon as they took on the Michigan State Spartans. The Scarlet Knights got it done on both sides of the ball as the offense manage to put up 38 points and the defense was able to force seven turnovers.
Here is a quick look at how the Scarlet Knights graded out according to PFF.
QUARTERBACKS
|PLAYER
|PFF GRADE
|SNAP COUNT
|NOTABLE STATISTICS
|
Noah Vedral*
|
66.2
|
70
|
169 passing yards, one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown
|
Johnny Langan
|
65.9
|
6
|
One rushing touchdown
