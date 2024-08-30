in other news
Ask The Experts -- Wednesday Edition!
The TKR staff answers all your questions about Rutgers Athletics, recruiting and more.
TKR Pod: Rutgers Season Preview Extravaganza Part 2: Defense+Special Teams
The TKR pod joined by Aaron Breitman, David Anderson and Larry Krayn to preview the 2024 defense.
ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football's 2024 schedule
Taking a look at Rutgers Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their 12 games this season.
TKR Pod: Rutgers Football Season Preview Extravaganza Part 1: Offense
The TKR pod joined by Aaron Breitman, David Anderson and Larry Krayn to preview the 2024 offense.
TKR TV: Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano previews Howard game
Rutgers Football Head Coach Greg Schiano talks with the media ahead of the upcoming season opener against Howard.
in other news
Ask The Experts -- Wednesday Edition!
The TKR staff answers all your questions about Rutgers Athletics, recruiting and more.
TKR Pod: Rutgers Season Preview Extravaganza Part 2: Defense+Special Teams
The TKR pod joined by Aaron Breitman, David Anderson and Larry Krayn to preview the 2024 defense.
ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football's 2024 schedule
Taking a look at Rutgers Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their 12 games this season.
Rutgers Football defeated Howard 44-7 in the season opener on Thursday afternoon inside of SHI Stadium.
Now we know what the stats show, but how did the team grade out overall according to PFF (Pro Football Focus).
The Knight Report has gathered all the data from PFF and put together the full list of grades and snap counts below in order to get a better look at how each player performed versus the Bison.
If you are unfamiliar with how the PFF grades work, you can check out this link to their website breaking it all down RIGHT HERE.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING