Published Aug 30, 2024
Rutgers Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus Howard
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Rutgers Football defeated Howard 44-7 in the season opener on Thursday afternoon inside of SHI Stadium.

Now we know what the stats show, but how did the team grade out overall according to PFF (Pro Football Focus).

The Knight Report has gathered all the data from PFF and put together the full list of grades and snap counts below in order to get a better look at how each player performed versus the Bison.

If you are unfamiliar with how the PFF grades work, you can check out this link to their website breaking it all down RIGHT HERE.

QUARTERBACKS
BOLD = STARTED GAME
PLAYEROFF GRADEPASS GAMERUN GAMESNAP COUNT

Athan Kaliakmanis

81.4

74.2

74.5

63

Ajani Sheppard

57.5

N/A

59.0

7

RUNNING BACKS
BOLD = STARTED GAME
PLAYEROFF GRADERUN GAMEPASS BLKSNAP COUNT

Kyle Monangai

76.0

74.3

77.4

34

Samuel Brown V

71.0

67.3

78.7

29

Antwan Raymond

80.0

N/A

75.9

7

