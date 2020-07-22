Rutgers Football P Adam Korsak named to Ray Guy Award watchlist
Rutgers senior punter Adam Korsak was named to the Ray Guy Award watch list on Wednesday, it was announced.
The Ray Guy Award has been given out annually since 2000 and has annually been given to college football's most outstanding punter as adjudged by the Augusta Sports Council.
The recent recipients of the award include Kentucky's Max Duffy, Texas A&M's Braden Mann, Texas' Michael Dickson and Utah's Mitch Wishnowsky.
Last season Korsak was a semifinalist for the award to go along with finishing second in the Big Ten with 76 total punts for a total of 3,327 yards (43.8 yards per punt), to go along a 69 yard punt that was his longest of the season.
