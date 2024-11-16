Rutgers Football outraces Maryland, clinches second consecutive bowl berth

The Terrapins' dynamic wide receiver duo of Kaden Prather and Tai Felton - who broke DJ Moore's single-season receptions record in the first quarter - combined for 137 of those passing yards and a touchdown.

For Maryland, Billy Edwards Jr. led the way with 335 yards passing and a touchdown, while Roman Hemby had one of his best games of the year with 85 yards on the ground.

Ian Strong and Dymere Miller dominated the first and second halves, respectively, through the air. Strong finished with seven catches for 86 yards and a touchdown, while Miller finished with eight catches for 106 yards and a score. Both were key to working the intermediate passing game and creating sustained drives.

Athan Kaliakmanis led Rutgers through the air with another efficient and accurate performance, completing 20 of his 30 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns. Kyle Monangai surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the second consecutive season - becoming the first Scarlet Knight to do so since Ray Rice - with 97 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Rutgers Football defeated Maryland on the road today 31-17. The Scarlet Knights (6-4, 3-4) used a consistent passing game and resurgent defensive performance in the second half to spurt past the Terrapins (4-6, 1-6) in a game that appeared to be headed for a wild back-and-forth ending.

The Scarlet Knights struggled in the opening minutes but did not break, conceding only three points in the first quarter despite being outgained 77-44 and being on defense for over ten minutes. The defense bent but forced two field goal attempts by Jack Howes, missing his first from 44, then hitting a season-long 48-yarder to open the scoring with two minutes left in the first quarter.

The first half was dominated by the Terrapins' running game, surprising given the pass-heavy attack that Mike Locksley and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis employ. Running back Roman Hemby went into the locker room with 76 yards on 11 carries, picking up tough yards and stretching the boundary.

Edwards Jr. and the passing game found success in the red zone, however, as star receiver Tai Felton scored Maryland's first touchdown of the game on a 13-yard reception in the back corner of the end zone.

Rutgers' passing offense woke up in the second quarter as well, as Kaliakmanis helped lead the Scarlet Knights to two second-quarter scoring drives. The first took eight minutes and 45 seconds as they methodically marched down the field on 17 plays. Kaliakmanis found Strong over the middle from 12 yards out to give Rutgers their first lead of the game.

The Terrapins responded with their own touchdown drive on the aforementioned score to Felton, setting up the Scarlet Knights with four minutes to play in the half to drive down the field. Kaliakmanis again marched the team down the field with his arm, and in the red zone Monangai found success as well. He punched in his first touchdown of the game from two yards out to give Rutgers a 14-10 lead with just over a minute to play.

Maryland threatened in the final minute, but could not score as the Scarlet Knights' defense forced a turnover on downs in no-man's land - outside of field goal range and too short to punt. Rutgers went into halftime with a 14-10 lead.

After receiving the ball out of halftime, the Terrapins immediately fired back with a quick score aided by two big plays on third down: a 28-yard pass to Kaden Prather and a 32-yard pass out of the backfield to Hemby after Maryland lined up in a QB sneak formation. Hemby punched in his first touchdown of the night from a yard out on the ensuing play.

Rutgers' offense refused to back down, however, as the game took another turn on the ensuing drive. Kaliakmanis stayed in rhythm, especially working the intermediate range. Head coach Greg Schiano rolled the dice on a fourth down in the red zone, but Kaliakmanis found Dymere Miller on the boundary for a key conversion. Monangai scored from six yards out for his second touchdown to rip the lead back at 21-17 midway through the third quarter.

Rutgers' defense forced a three-and-out on the ensuing drive, including an incomplete pass on third down to Tai Felton to force a punt.

Kaliakmanis led the passing game right down the field once again to punch in another score to give the Scarlet Knights a double-digit lead to start the fourth quarter. Despite a holding call that wiped out a 70-yard run by Monangai, Rutgers still worked the intermediate game and later started the fourth quarter with a 32-yard touchdown to Miller.

On the ensuing drive, Shaquan Loyal - who arguably had his finest game as a Scarlet Knight - jarred free a pass intended for RB Octavion Smith Jr., putting defensive end Jordan Thompson in position to intercept it. Thompson registered a pick for the second consecutive year, after intercepting a pass in coverage against Temple in 2023.

Rutgers marched down the field once again before stalling in Maryland territory, Jai Patel's 46-yard field goal gave the Scarlet Knights a 31-17 lead.

They forced a turnover on downs close to the red zone on the ensuing possession, and took some time off the clock in the process. The Terrapins had one last gasp, moving into Rutgers territory yet again but failed to convert close to the red zone yet again.

Loyal led the defense with 13 tackles - 10 of them solo - despite leaving the game twice with injury. Aaron Lewis had another big day of his own, sacking Billy Edwards Jr. and batting down a 4th-down pass at the line of scrimmage to force a turnover.

It was not a totally clean game, as Rutgers committed its most penalties in a game this season, mostly on the defensive end. The defense stepped up in a major position, however, holding Maryland to just seven points in the second half, including two turnovers on downs and an interception.

The Scarlet Knights clinch a bowl berth on the road for the second consecutive year after winning at Indiana to do so in 2023. This time though, after the October backslide, this one may feel even sweeter for players, coaches, and fans.