Rutgers Football Opponent Preview: Virginia Tech Hokies Edition

Rutgers Football is fresh off a bye week after starting out 2-0 and this upcoming weekend they will head on the road for the first time this season as they take on Virginia Tech this Saturday afternoon. But before kickoff happens, let's take a look into this year's Virginia Tech Football program. The Hokies started out the season with a loss to Vanderbilt before bouncing back to defeat Marshall and Old Dominion over the past two weekends.

HEAD COACH PROFILE: BRENT PRY

Salary: $4,000,000 / year Overall Record: 11–15 Record at Virginia Tech: 12–15 Record against Rutgers as HC: 0-1

After spending 11 seasons with James Franklin at both Vanderbilt (2011-13) and Penn State (2014-21), Pry got his first gig as a head coach with Virginia Tech prior to the 2022 season and it's been very up and down since. In year one, Pry's team went 3-8 and in year two he took the Hokies to the 2023 Military Bowl defeating Tulane 41-20. Now expectations were high heading into the 2024 season, but a season opening loss versus Vanderbilt, has Pry's seat heating up a bit recently and he needs to build on that strong 2023 to hold onto his job.

Offensive Coordinator: Tyler Bowen (3rd season) 2024 Season Stats - Points Per Game: 31.7 - Yards Per Game: 400.0 - Passing Yards Per Game: 209.3 - Rushing Yards Per Game: 190.7 Defensive Coordinator: Chris Marve (3rd season) - Points Allowed Per Game: 21.7 - Yards Allowed Per Game: 314.0 - Passing Allowed Yards Per Game: 123.7 - Rushing Allowed Yards Per Game: 190.3

LAST TIME RUTGERS FOOTBALL MET VIRGINIA TECH...

The 2023 season marked the first time that the two former Big East Conference foes have met on the gridiron since the 2013 Russell Athletic Bowl, where the Hokies would go on to win 13-10 in overtime. Virginia Tech leads the series between the two programs 12-4 all time.

VIRGINIA RETURNING LEADERS.... CATEGORY PLAYER 2023 SEASON STATS Passing Yards QB Kyrone Drones 166-of-285 for 2,085yds 17 TDs / 3 INTS Rushing Yards RB Bhayshul Tuten 173 car. for 863yds / 10 TDs Receiving Yards WR Bobby Golden 38 rec. for 667yds / 8 TDs Tackles LB Keli Lawson 80 Total Tackles TFLs DE Antwuan Powell 14.5 Tackles For Loss Sacks DE Antwuan Powell 9.5 Sacks Interceptions CB Dorian Strong 3 Interceptions

2024 SIGNING CLASS / TOP SIGNEES

TOP INCOMING TRANSFERS....