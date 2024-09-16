Advertisement

Published Sep 16, 2024
Rutgers Football Opponent Preview: Virginia Tech Hokies Edition
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Football is fresh off a bye week after starting out 2-0 and this upcoming weekend they will head on the road for the first time this season as they take on Virginia Tech this Saturday afternoon. But before kickoff happens, let's take a look into this year's Virginia Tech Football program.

The Hokies started out the season with a loss to Vanderbilt before bouncing back to defeat Marshall and Old Dominion over the past two weekends.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

HEAD COACH PROFILE: BRENT PRY

Salary: $4,000,000 / year

Overall Record: 11–15

Record at Virginia Tech: 12–15

Record against Rutgers as HC: 0-1

After spending 11 seasons with James Franklin at both Vanderbilt (2011-13) and Penn State (2014-21), Pry got his first gig as a head coach with Virginia Tech prior to the 2022 season and it's been very up and down since. In year one, Pry's team went 3-8 and in year two he took the Hokies to the 2023 Military Bowl defeating Tulane 41-20.

Now expectations were high heading into the 2024 season, but a season opening loss versus Vanderbilt, has Pry's seat heating up a bit recently and he needs to build on that strong 2023 to hold onto his job.

Offensive Coordinator: Tyler Bowen (3rd season)

2024 Season Stats

- Points Per Game: 31.7

- Yards Per Game: 400.0

- Passing Yards Per Game: 209.3

- Rushing Yards Per Game: 190.7

Defensive Coordinator: Chris Marve (3rd season)

- Points Allowed Per Game: 21.7

- Yards Allowed Per Game: 314.0

- Passing Allowed Yards Per Game: 123.7

- Rushing Allowed Yards Per Game: 190.3

LAST TIME RUTGERS FOOTBALL MET VIRGINIA TECH...

The 2023 season marked the first time that the two former Big East Conference foes have met on the gridiron since the 2013 Russell Athletic Bowl, where the Hokies would go on to win 13-10 in overtime.

Virginia Tech leads the series between the two programs 12-4 all time.

VIRGINIA RETURNING LEADERS....
CATEGORYPLAYER2023 SEASON STATS

Passing Yards

QB Kyrone Drones

166-of-285 for 2,085yds

17 TDs / 3 INTS

Rushing Yards

RB Bhayshul Tuten

173 car. for 863yds / 10 TDs

Receiving Yards

WR Bobby Golden

38 rec. for 667yds / 8 TDs

Tackles

LB Keli Lawson

80 Total Tackles

TFLs

DE Antwuan Powell

14.5 Tackles For Loss

Sacks

DE Antwuan Powell

9.5 Sacks

Interceptions

CB Dorian Strong

3 Interceptions

2024 SIGNING CLASS / TOP SIGNEES

TOP INCOMING TRANSFERS....

