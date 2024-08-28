Rutgers Football is all set to open up the 2024 season this week with a Thursday night matchup against Howard University inside of SHI Stadium.

Before kickoff happens, let's take a look into this year's Howard program.

Howard is coming off a solid 6-6 season last year, but ended up losing in the Cricket Celebration Bowl against Florida A&M by a score of 30-26. Regardless the Bison were still able to get to six wins on the year and put up a very good fight against both FBS opponents last year in Eastern Michigan (L, 33-23) and Northwestern (L, 23-20).