Rutgers Football Opponent Preview: Howard Bison Edition
Rutgers Football is all set to open up the 2024 season this week with a Thursday night matchup against Howard University inside of SHI Stadium.
Before kickoff happens, let's take a look into this year's Howard program.
Howard is coming off a solid 6-6 season last year, but ended up losing in the Cricket Celebration Bowl against Florida A&M by a score of 30-26. Regardless the Bison were still able to get to six wins on the year and put up a very good fight against both FBS opponents last year in Eastern Michigan (L, 33-23) and Northwestern (L, 23-20).
HEAD COACH PROFILE: LARRY SCOTT
Salary: N/A
Overall Record: 18-24
Record at Howard: 14-22
Record against Rutgers: 0-0
Scott has quietly moved up the ranks over the years, spending several years at South Florida as a position coach before making the move to Miami where he was the interim head coach for six games and then went down to SEC territory spending time with both Florida and Tennessee before taking over at Howard.
Since taking over the Bison program, it hasn't been easy for Scott as the 2020 season was cancelled and they were only able to get two games in for the spring version of that year. After that, he the team went 3-8 in 2021, but then things started to click as he led the Bison to back to back ties for First Place in the MEAC in each of the last two seasons.
Offensive Coordinator: Larry Scott (acts as OC)
- Points Per Game: 28.50
- Yards Per Game: 367.3
- Passing Yards Per Game: 194.75
- Rushing Yards Per Game: 172.6
Defensive Coordinator: Troy Douglas
- Points Allowed Per Game: 23.75
- Yards Allowed Per Game: 319.6
- Passing Allowed Yards Per Game: 142.83
- Rushing Allowed Yards Per Game: 176.8
LAST TIME RUTGERS FOOTBALL MET HOWARD...
Rutgers will welcome Howard to town for the fourth time ever this Thursday, as the Scarlet Knights lead the series 3-0. The most recent game took place back in 2016, where Rutgers went on to win by a final score of 52-14.
|CATEGORY
|PLAYER
|STATS
|
Passing Yards
|
N/A (Former QB graduated)
|
N/A
|
Rushing Yards
|
Eden James
Jarett Hunter
|
668 Rushing Yards / 2 TDs
626 Rushing Yards / 9TDs
|
Receiving Yards
|
Kasey Hawthorne
|
535 Receiving Yards / 5 TDs
|
Tackles
|
Terrance Hollon
|
67 Total Tackles
|
TFLs
|
Terrance Hollon
|
5.5 Tackles For Loss
|
Sacks
|
Jamel Stewart
|
2.5 Sacks
|
Interceptions
|
Kaleb Gallop
|
3 Interceptions
2024 SIGNING CLASS / TOP SIGNEES
TOP INCOMING TRANSFERS....
