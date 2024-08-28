PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1GWjBUTlM3NkM0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUZaMFROUzc2QzQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1GWjBUTlM3NkM0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Rutgers Football Opponent Preview: Howard Bison Edition

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Football is all set to open up the 2024 season this week with a Thursday night matchup against Howard University inside of SHI Stadium.

Before kickoff happens, let's take a look into this year's Howard program.

Howard is coming off a solid 6-6 season last year, but ended up losing in the Cricket Celebration Bowl against Florida A&M by a score of 30-26. Regardless the Bison were still able to get to six wins on the year and put up a very good fight against both FBS opponents last year in Eastern Michigan (L, 33-23) and Northwestern (L, 23-20).

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

Advertisement
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1psOTBlRHFTTlNNP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

HEAD COACH PROFILE: LARRY SCOTT

Salary: N/A

Overall Record: 18-24

Record at Howard: 14-22

Record against Rutgers: 0-0

Scott has quietly moved up the ranks over the years, spending several years at South Florida as a position coach before making the move to Miami where he was the interim head coach for six games and then went down to SEC territory spending time with both Florida and Tennessee before taking over at Howard.

Since taking over the Bison program, it hasn't been easy for Scott as the 2020 season was cancelled and they were only able to get two games in for the spring version of that year. After that, he the team went 3-8 in 2021, but then things started to click as he led the Bison to back to back ties for First Place in the MEAC in each of the last two seasons.

Offensive Coordinator: Larry Scott (acts as OC)

- Points Per Game: 28.50

- Yards Per Game: 367.3

- Passing Yards Per Game: 194.75

- Rushing Yards Per Game: 172.6

Defensive Coordinator: Troy Douglas

- Points Allowed Per Game: 23.75

- Yards Allowed Per Game: 319.6

- Passing Allowed Yards Per Game: 142.83

- Rushing Allowed Yards Per Game: 176.8

LAST TIME RUTGERS FOOTBALL MET HOWARD...

Rutgers will welcome Howard to town for the fourth time ever this Thursday, as the Scarlet Knights lead the series 3-0. The most recent game took place back in 2016, where Rutgers went on to win by a final score of 52-14.

HOWARD RETURNING LEADERS....
CATEGORY PLAYER STATS

Passing Yards

N/A (Former QB graduated)

N/A

Rushing Yards

Eden James

Jarett Hunter

668 Rushing Yards / 2 TDs

626 Rushing Yards / 9TDs

Receiving Yards

Kasey Hawthorne

535 Receiving Yards / 5 TDs

Tackles

Terrance Hollon

67 Total Tackles

TFLs

Terrance Hollon

5.5 Tackles For Loss

Sacks

Jamel Stewart

2.5 Sacks

Interceptions

Kaleb Gallop

3 Interceptions

2024 SIGNING CLASS / TOP SIGNEES

TOP INCOMING TRANSFERS....

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNDAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3J1dGdlcnMucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL3J1dGdlcnMtZm9vdGJhbGwtb3Bwb25lbnQtcHJldmlldy1ob3dh cmQtYmlzb24tZWRpdGlvbiIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAg Y3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBj c19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFy IHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBk b2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMu YXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZl cnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVy c2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9j cy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7 CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQx NDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGcnV0Z2Vycy5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3 cyUyRnJ1dGdlcnMtZm9vdGJhbGwtb3Bwb25lbnQtcHJldmlldy1ob3dhcmQt Ymlzb24tZWRpdGlvbiZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTQwJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3Vj ZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0t PgoKCg==