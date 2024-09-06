Rutgers Football is fresh off a big 44-7 win over Howard this past Thursday and this upcoming weekend they will welcome Akron to town for a Saturday afternoon matchup. But before kickoff happens, let's take a look into this year's Akron Football program. Akron is coming off their second 2-10 season in a row, as their lone two wins last year came against Kent State and Morgan State.

HEAD COACH PROFILE: JOE MOORHEAD

Salary: $620,000 Overall Record: 56-46 Record at Akron: 4-21 Record against Rutgers as HC: 0-0

Moorhead is widely regarded as one of top offensive minds in college football. He helped lead UConn to their only FBS Bowl Game appearance in 2010, turned around Fordham from a one win team to three NCAA Playoff appearances over four seasons and then turned Penn State into the 2016 Big Ten Champions. After all that, he was hired at Mississippi State as the head coach, but was let go after two seasons and quickly got the job as Oregon's Offensive Coordinator where the Ducks won the Pac-12 Championship in year one (2020) and then ended up at Akron prior to the 2022 season.

Offensive Coordinator: Vacant (Moorhead acts as OC) 2023 Season Stats - Points Per Game: 16.2 - Yards Per Game: 278.6 - Passing Yards Per Game: 197.6 - Rushing Yards Per Game: 81.0 Defensive Coordinator: Tim Tibesar - Points Allowed Per Game: 28.0 - Yards Allowed Per Game: 335.0 - Passing Allowed Yards Per Game: 187.3 - Rushing Allowed Yards Per Game: 147.8

LAST TIME RUTGERS FOOTBALL MET AKRON...

This game will mark as the second time ever that the two programs have met on the gridiron, with Rutgers winning the only other matchup by a final score of 20-17 back in 1990.

AKRON RETURNING LEADERS.... CATEGORY PLAYER STATS Passing Yards QB Tahj Bullock (Third string last year) 32-of-26 for 271 yards 3 TDs / 3 INTS Rushing Yards RB Charles Kellom (Third string last year) 4 rushes for 5 yards Receiving Yards WR Bobby Golden 17 rec. for 144 yards Tackles LB Antavious Fish 95 Total Tackles TFLs DE CJ Nunnally 15.5 Tackles For Loss Sacks DE CJ Nunnally 7.0 Sacks Interceptions CB Devonte Golden-Nelson 2 Interceptions

