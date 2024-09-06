Advertisement

Published Sep 6, 2024
Rutgers Football Opponent Preview: Akron Zips Edition
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Football is fresh off a big 44-7 win over Howard this past Thursday and this upcoming weekend they will welcome Akron to town for a Saturday afternoon matchup. But before kickoff happens, let's take a look into this year's Akron Football program.

Akron is coming off their second 2-10 season in a row, as their lone two wins last year came against Kent State and Morgan State.

HEAD COACH PROFILE: JOE MOORHEAD

Salary: $620,000

Overall Record: 56-46

Record at Akron: 4-21

Record against Rutgers as HC: 0-0

Moorhead is widely regarded as one of top offensive minds in college football. He helped lead UConn to their only FBS Bowl Game appearance in 2010, turned around Fordham from a one win team to three NCAA Playoff appearances over four seasons and then turned Penn State into the 2016 Big Ten Champions.

After all that, he was hired at Mississippi State as the head coach, but was let go after two seasons and quickly got the job as Oregon's Offensive Coordinator where the Ducks won the Pac-12 Championship in year one (2020) and then ended up at Akron prior to the 2022 season.

Offensive Coordinator: Vacant (Moorhead acts as OC)

2023 Season Stats

- Points Per Game: 16.2

- Yards Per Game: 278.6

- Passing Yards Per Game: 197.6

- Rushing Yards Per Game: 81.0

Defensive Coordinator: Tim Tibesar

- Points Allowed Per Game: 28.0

- Yards Allowed Per Game: 335.0

- Passing Allowed Yards Per Game: 187.3

- Rushing Allowed Yards Per Game: 147.8

LAST TIME RUTGERS FOOTBALL MET AKRON...

This game will mark as the second time ever that the two programs have met on the gridiron, with Rutgers winning the only other matchup by a final score of 20-17 back in 1990.

AKRON RETURNING LEADERS....
CATEGORYPLAYERSTATS

Passing Yards

QB Tahj Bullock

(Third string last year)

32-of-26 for 271 yards

3 TDs / 3 INTS

Rushing Yards

RB Charles Kellom

(Third string last year)

4 rushes for 5 yards

Receiving Yards

WR Bobby Golden

17 rec. for 144 yards

Tackles

LB Antavious Fish

95 Total Tackles

TFLs

DE CJ Nunnally

15.5 Tackles For Loss

Sacks

DE CJ Nunnally

7.0 Sacks

Interceptions

CB Devonte Golden-Nelson

2 Interceptions

2024 SIGNING CLASS / TOP SIGNEES

TOP INCOMING TRANSFERS....

