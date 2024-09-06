in other news
Ask The Experts -- Wednesday Edition!
The TKR staff answers all your questions about Rutgers Athletics, recruiting and more.
ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football's remaining 2024 schedule
Taking a look at Rutgers Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their 11 remaining games this season.
TKR POD: Rutgers/Howard Recap and Future Opponent Lookahead
The TKR pod offers final thoughts on the win over Howard plus look ahead at several Rutgers Football opponents.
Former Rutgers Football Players in College Football -- Week One
Tracking how former Rutgers Football players performed throughout college football in week one.
TKR TV: Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano previews Akron game
Rutgers Football Head Coach Greg Schiano talks with the media ahead of this weekend's game versus Akron.
Rutgers Football is fresh off a big 44-7 win over Howard this past Thursday and this upcoming weekend they will welcome Akron to town for a Saturday afternoon matchup. But before kickoff happens, let's take a look into this year's Akron Football program.
Akron is coming off their second 2-10 season in a row, as their lone two wins last year came against Kent State and Morgan State.
HEAD COACH PROFILE: JOE MOORHEAD
Salary: $620,000
Overall Record: 56-46
Record at Akron: 4-21
Record against Rutgers as HC: 0-0
Moorhead is widely regarded as one of top offensive minds in college football. He helped lead UConn to their only FBS Bowl Game appearance in 2010, turned around Fordham from a one win team to three NCAA Playoff appearances over four seasons and then turned Penn State into the 2016 Big Ten Champions.
After all that, he was hired at Mississippi State as the head coach, but was let go after two seasons and quickly got the job as Oregon's Offensive Coordinator where the Ducks won the Pac-12 Championship in year one (2020) and then ended up at Akron prior to the 2022 season.
Offensive Coordinator: Vacant (Moorhead acts as OC)
2023 Season Stats
- Points Per Game: 16.2
- Yards Per Game: 278.6
- Passing Yards Per Game: 197.6
- Rushing Yards Per Game: 81.0
Defensive Coordinator: Tim Tibesar
- Points Allowed Per Game: 28.0
- Yards Allowed Per Game: 335.0
- Passing Allowed Yards Per Game: 187.3
- Rushing Allowed Yards Per Game: 147.8
LAST TIME RUTGERS FOOTBALL MET AKRON...
This game will mark as the second time ever that the two programs have met on the gridiron, with Rutgers winning the only other matchup by a final score of 20-17 back in 1990.
2024 SIGNING CLASS / TOP SIGNEES
TOP INCOMING TRANSFERS....
