Rutgers Football opens Virginia Tech game week as 4.5-point underdogs

After defeating both Akron and Howard with ease to start the season, Rutgers Football had the week off to get healthy and prepare for the upcoming game against Virginia Tech.
This week Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights will officially their attention to the Hokies, as they will head down to Blacksburg for their first road trip of the season.
Entering game week, FanDuel has Rutgers as a 4.5-point favorites against the Hokies with the over/under currently sitting at 45.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook.
This past Saturday, Virginia Tech took an early 14-0 lead against Old Dominion and despite some push back from the Monarchs in the second quarter, they would go on to cruise to a 37-17 victory.
SERIES HISTORY....
This game will mark as the 16th time that two former Big East Conference members have met with Virginia Tech leading the series 12-4 all-time. However the most recent victory belongs to Rutgers, as they won the 2023 matchup by a final score of 35-16 inside of SHI Stadium.
