Rutgers Football opens as 3.5-point favorites versus Washington

After a close 26-23 win on Saturday against Virginia Tech, Rutgers Football is now 3-0 on the season for the second straight year. Now this upcoming week will be a short one for Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights as they welcome one of the Big Ten Conference's newest members to town in the University of Washington for a Friday night showdown on the banks.

Entering game week, FanDuel had Rutgers as a 3.5-point favorite to start, but that line quickly went down to 2.5-points and remains there currently. As for the over / under, FanDuel Sportsbook has set that line at 42.5 total points for the game. The Huskies are coming into this one following dominating 24-5 home victory over the likes of Northwestern. They've also beat Weber State and Eastern Michigan this season, while earning their lone loss to their rival in Washington State just a few weeks back.

SERIES HISTORY....