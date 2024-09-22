Rutgers Football opens as 3.5-point favorites versus Washington

After a close 26-23 win on Saturday against Virginia Tech, Rutgers Football is now 3-0 on the season for the second straight year.
Now this upcoming week will be a short one for Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights as they welcome one of the Big Ten Conference's newest members to town in the University of Washington for a Friday night showdown on the banks.
Entering game week, FanDuel had Rutgers as a 3.5-point favorite to start, but that line quickly went down to 2.5-points and remains there currently. As for the over / under, FanDuel Sportsbook has set that line at 42.5 total points for the game.
The Huskies are coming into this one following dominating 24-5 home victory over the likes of Northwestern. They've also beat Weber State and Eastern Michigan this season, while earning their lone loss to their rival in Washington State just a few weeks back.
SERIES HISTORY
This game will mark as the third time that two programs have ever faced off before, as there was a two game home and home series between the programs back in 2016 and 2017. While the game in 2016 out in Washington wasn't super competitive (48-13), the one in New Jersey in 2017 was as the then Chris Ash led Scarlet Knights fought hard despite losing 30-14.
