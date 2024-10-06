Rutgers Football opens as 2.5-point favorites versus Wisconsin

After a tough 14-7 loss to Nebraska on Saturday afternoon, Rutgers Football is now 4-1 on the season as they suffered their first loss of the season
Now this upcoming week will be a tough one for Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights will head back home as they welcome the Wisconsin Badgers to town for a Saturday afternoon matchup.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
Entering game week, FanDuel had Rutgers as a 2.5-point favorites to start, with the over / under set at 42.5 total points for the game.
The Badgers are coming into this one after a dominating 52-6 victory over the likes of Purdue. However they are just 3-2 on the year with their other wins coming against South Dakota and Western Michigan, while suffering losses to Alabama and USC so far.
SERIES HISTORY....
This game will be the sixth ever time the two programs have met on the football field, but it's been very one sided as Wisconsin leads the series 5-0 all time. The most recent matchup took place last season out in Madison, as the Luke Fickell led Badgers went on to defeat the Scarlet Knights 24-13.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board