Rutgers Football opens as 2.5-point favorites versus Wisconsin

After a tough 14-7 loss to Nebraska on Saturday afternoon, Rutgers Football is now 4-1 on the season as they suffered their first loss of the season Now this upcoming week will be a tough one for Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights will head back home as they welcome the Wisconsin Badgers to town for a Saturday afternoon matchup.

Entering game week, FanDuel had Rutgers as a 2.5-point favorites to start, with the over / under set at 42.5 total points for the game. The Badgers are coming into this one after a dominating 52-6 victory over the likes of Purdue. However they are just 3-2 on the year with their other wins coming against South Dakota and Western Michigan, while suffering losses to Alabama and USC so far.

SERIES HISTORY....