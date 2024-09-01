in other news
Staff Predictions for Rutgers Football versus Howard
It's almost time for Rutgers Football, but before that our staff here at The Knight Report offers our game predictions.
Offense Shines as Rutgers Women’s Soccer Tops Lehigh 3-0
Senior forward Riley Tiernan leads a rejuvenated Rutgers women's soccer squad to victory over Lehigh
Rutgers Football Opponent Preview: Howard Bison Edition
Rutgers Football is all set to open up the 2024 season this week with a Thursday night matchup against Howard.
TKR Pod: Rutgers Season Preview Extravaganza Part 3: Season Predictions
The TKR pod joined by Aaron Breitman, David Anderson and Larry Krayn to predict the 2024 season.
Ask The Experts -- Wednesday Edition!
The TKR staff answers all your questions about Rutgers Athletics, recruiting and more.
Rutgers Football is fresh off their season opening victory and now sit at 1-0 on the season after defeating Howard 44-7 inside of SHI Stadium on Thursday night.
This week Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights turn their attention to a new opponent as the Akron Zips are set to come to town for another out of conference matchup.
Entering game week, FanDuel has Rutgers as a 26.5-point favorites against the Zips with the over/under currently sitting at 43.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook.
This past Saturday, Akron took an early 3-0 lead against No. 2 ranked Ohio State, but that didn't last too long as the Buckeyes went on to win by a final score of 52-6 as the Zips suffered quite a few different injuries including one to their starting quarterback Ben Finley.
SERIES HISTORY....
This game will mark as the second time ever that the two programs have met on the gridiron, with Rutgers winning the only other matchup by a final score of 20-17 back in 1990.
--------------------------------------------------------------
