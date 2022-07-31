Rutgers Football OL Tunde Fatukasi no longer with program

The Knight Report has learned that offensive lineman Tunde Fatukasi is no longer a part of the Rutgers Football program and will join the Bowling Green Falcons per a source.

Out of high school, Fatukasi was rated as a 5.4, two-star offensive guard recruit and was part of the 2020 recruiting class. He chose the Scarlet Knights over six other offers from the likes of Bowling Green, Buffalo, UMass, Monmouth, New Hampshire and Stony Brook.



Despite not appearing in any games over his past two seasons with the team, there was a lot of hype surrounding Fatukasi as he appeared on the two deep in year one as the backup to starting left tackle Raiqwon O'Neal. However in the end, he never played in a single game with the Scarlet Knights.

The one positive about this transfer is this adds yet another open scholarship that can count towards the 2023 recruiting class, a class that was previously expected to be a little bit on the smaller side.