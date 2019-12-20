SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET A FREE $75 NIKE GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

On Friday afternoon, The Knight Report confirmed that Rutgers Football offensive lineman Sam Howson has entered the transfer portal with the intent to graduate transfer.

Out of high school, Howson was rated as a 5.4, two-star offensive guard recruit as part of the 20167 recruiting class. He chose the Scarlet Knights over three other offers from the likes of Maine, Monmouth and Wagner.



After redshirting his freshman season in 2016, Howson four total games over the next three years. This past season Howson was also named to the Academic All-Big Ten team.

The Sparta, New Jersey native is now the seventh scholarship prospect to enter the portal this year for the Scarlet Knights joining Elijah Barnwell, Raheem Blackshear, Daevon Robinson, Jalen Jordan, Malachi Burby and Zihir Lacewell .

The one positive about this transfer is this adds yet another open scholarship that can count towards the 2020 recruiting class, a class that was previously only expected to be around 15 total kids.