On Thursday afternoon, The Knight Report confirmed that Rutgers Football offensive lineman Michael Maietti has entered the transfer portal with the intent to graduate transfer.

Out of high school, Maietti was rated as a 5.3, two-star offensive center recruit as part of the 2016 recruiting class. He chose the Scarlet Knights over eight other offers from the likes of Air Force, Army, Delaware, Maine, Marist, New Hampshire, Robert Morris and Sacred Heart.

Maietti redshirted his freshman season in 2016, and then would go on to start 33 games for Rutgers over the next three seasons. Along with his long streak of starts, Maietti was also named to the Academic All-Big Ten team in each for the past three season, as well as being named a 2019 Big Ten Distinguished Scholar.

The West Orange, New Jersey native is now the 10th scholarship prospect to enter the portal this year for the Scarlet Knights. He joins Elijah Barnwell (Maine), Raheem Blackshear (Virginia Tech), Eddie Lewis, Daevon Robinson (Robert Morris), Jalen Jordan (Maine), Sam Howson, Malachi Burby (Rhode Island), Malik Dixon and Zihir Lacewell (Garden City CC).