Rutgers Football OL Kevin Toth enters transfer portal

 Rutgers Football LB Chris Conti enters transfer portal
Rutgers Football offensive lineman Kevin Toth has entered his name into the transfer portal today according to a tweet from the Rivals Portal Twitter account.

Toth is a former three-star recruit out of Ohio, playing his high school ball for Hudson High School in Northeast Ohio. He was the first offensive line recruit to commit to Rutgers in the 2021 class, choosing the Scarlet Knights over offers from Army, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Kent State, Toledo and a few others.

Toth redshirted this past season, meaning he will have four years of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.

2022 OFFSEASON TRANSFERS.......
POSITION NAME NEW SCHOOL

QB

Cole Snyder

Buffalo

QB/WR

Peyton Powell

Cisco College - JUCO

WR

Monterio Hunt

Alcon State University

TE/LB

Zukudo Igwenagu

Massachusetts

OL

Raiqwon O'Neal

TBD

OL

Kevin Toth

TBD

DL

CJ Onyechi

Colorado State

DL

Jamree Kromah

TBD

DL

Chris Conti

TBD

DB

Alijah Clark

Syracuse

DB

Naijee Jones

Kent State

DB

Darius Gooden

Massachusetts
