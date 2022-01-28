Rutgers Football OL Kevin Toth enters transfer portal

Rutgers Football offensive lineman Kevin Toth has entered his name into the transfer portal today according to a tweet from the Rivals Portal Twitter account.

Toth is a former three-star recruit out of Ohio, playing his high school ball for Hudson High School in Northeast Ohio. He was the first offensive line recruit to commit to Rutgers in the 2021 class, choosing the Scarlet Knights over offers from Army, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Kent State, Toledo and a few others.

Toth redshirted this past season, meaning he will have four years of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.