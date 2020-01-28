SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

On Tuesday afternoon, The Knight Report confirmed that Rutgers Football offensive lineman Jamaal Beatty has entered the transfer portal with the intent to play elsewhere.

Out of high school, Beatty was rated as a 5.5, three-star offensive guard recruit as part of the 2017 recruiting class. He chose the Scarlet Knights over one other offers from Old Dominion.

After redshirting his freshman season in 2017, Beatty only appeared in one game over the next two years.

The Cliffwood, New Jersey native is now the third offensive lineman to transfer from the program this offseason, joining the likes of Michael Maietti and Sam Howson.