 Rutgers Football offensive lineman Isaiah Wright enters the transfer portal
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-02 14:10:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Rutgers Football OL Isaiah Wright enters the transfer portal

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie
Rutgers Football offensive lineman Isaiah Wright has decided to enter his name into the transfer portal today.

Wright originally hails from North Plainfield, New Jersey, but played his high school ball over at St. Peter's Prep High School in Jersey City, where he was named USA Today Network 2019 All-New Jersey honorable mention on offense.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman spent two seasons with the Scarlet Knights appearing in no games. Wright will now have four years left of eligibility to play elsewhere.

