 Rutgers Football OL Cedrice Paillant enters transfer portal
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-01 08:20:40 -0500') }} football

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie
Rutgers Football offensive lineman Cedrice Paillant has decided to enter his name into the transfer portal today.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound offensive lineman will now have one year left of eligibility to play elsewhere.

Paillant is a former three-star recruit who hails from New Rochelle, New York but went to Monroe College to play a few years of junior college ball before finally landing an offer from Rutgers not too long after Greg Schiano took over back in December of 2019.

The New York native spent two whole seasons with the Scarlet Knights appearing in 20 games, 13 of those he was listed as the starter at left guard.

Check out the full list of Rutgers Football players that have entered the portal, along with their new schools below.

2022 OFFSEASON TRANSFERS.......
POSITION NAME NEW SCHOOL

QB

Cole Snyder

Buffalo

QB

Peyton Powell

Cisco College - JUCO

WR

Monterio Hunt

Alcon State University

TE/LB

Zukudo Igwenagu

Massachusetts

OL

Kevin Toth

Kent State

OL

Matt Rosso

TBD

OL

Cedrice Paillant

TBD

OL

Raiqwon O'Neal

UCLA

DL

CJ Onyechi

Colorado State

DL

Jamree Kromah

James Madison

LB

Chris Conti

TBD

DB

Alijah Clark

Syracuse

DB

Naijee Jones

Kent State

DB

Darius Gooden

Massachusetts
