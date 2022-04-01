Rutgers Football OL Cedrice Paillant enters transfer portal

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound offensive lineman will now have one year left of eligibility to play elsewhere.

Rutgers Football offensive lineman Cedrice Paillant has decided to enter his name into the transfer portal today.

Paillant is a former three-star recruit who hails from New Rochelle, New York but went to Monroe College to play a few years of junior college ball before finally landing an offer from Rutgers not too long after Greg Schiano took over back in December of 2019.

The New York native spent two whole seasons with the Scarlet Knights appearing in 20 games, 13 of those he was listed as the starter at left guard.

Check out the full list of Rutgers Football players that have entered the portal, along with their new schools below.