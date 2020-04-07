News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-07 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rutgers Football offers massive 2021 South African OL Zandamela

Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
Recruiting Insider
@ryanwpatti

The Scarlet Knights found success recruiting talent out of Clearwater Academy (FL) in their 2020 class in defensive end Wesley Bailey, so they’re giving it a go in this cycle.Rutgers is the latest ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}