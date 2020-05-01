Rutgers Football offers legacy long snapper Zack Taylor
Head coach Greg Schiano and company are turning over every stone on the recruiting trail, including that of the long snapper position.
On Wednesday night, the staff dished out an offer to Parsippany Hills (NJ) senior Zack Taylor, the younger brother of Scarlet Knights current long snapper Billy Taylor and the teammate of 2021 commit Jordan Thompson. Taylor stands at 6-feet, 205 pounds and additionally sees snaps at center for the Vikings.
Another great workout today with @AdamKorsak! pic.twitter.com/Jhx9RneT5k— Zack Taylor (@zack_taylor51) April 25, 2020
