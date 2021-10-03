Rutgers Football offers in-state 2024 OL Kenny Jones
Rutgers landed a Delran (NJ) 2022 prospect in Rivals four-star Kenny Fletcher and the staff is trying their luck at a 2024 Bear in offensive lineman Kenny Jones.The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder earned his...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news