Rutgers Football offers 2028 Paramus Catholic Athlete AJ Lopez

Recently the Rutgers Football program finished off their summer camp season with the annual 7-on-7 tournament or better known as the Schiano Shootout.

The Scarlet Knights run this tournament at the end of every June and it features high school football players from all over the country as they team up with either their high school or form travel team for a chance to win the whole thing.

Along with potentially winning the tournament, this also gives prospects a chance to show off their skills in front of the Rutgers coaching staff with a chance to potentially walk away with a scholarship offer.

One prospect who did just that was Anthony “AJ” Lopez Jr. out of Paramus Catholic High School and he spoke with The Knight Report about his latest offer.