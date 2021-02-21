Rutgers Football offers 2024 Berkeley Prep (FL) OL/DL Nikhil Jefferson
The Scarlet Knights like Berkeley Prep (FL) – a lot.The two have built an impressive pipeline since Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano took the job and he’s already forming relationships with the prog...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news