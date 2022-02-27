 Rutgers Football offers 2023 North Carolina LB Jaybron Harvey
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-27 18:52:38 -0600') }} football Edit

Scarlet Knights offer 2023 North Carolina LB Jaybron Harvey

Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
Recruiting Analyst
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting analyst for Nittany Nation and The Knight Report, the Penn State and Rutgers-affiliated Rivals sites

Aside from quarterback, there’s no position the Rutgers brass has targeted less than linebacker in the 2023 cycle.

A name was added to the target list in the unit earlier this month with an offer being extended to Southern Durham (NC) product Jaybron Harvey.

Harvey has seen a wave of offers pour in in recent weeks with Michigan and Penn State being the other two Big Ten programs to come through with a scholarship. He spoke with the site about getting to know head coach Greg Schiano.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}