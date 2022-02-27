Scarlet Knights offer 2023 North Carolina LB Jaybron Harvey
Aside from quarterback, there’s no position the Rutgers brass has targeted less than linebacker in the 2023 cycle.
A name was added to the target list in the unit earlier this month with an offer being extended to Southern Durham (NC) product Jaybron Harvey.
Harvey has seen a wave of offers pour in in recent weeks with Michigan and Penn State being the other two Big Ten programs to come through with a scholarship. He spoke with the site about getting to know head coach Greg Schiano.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news