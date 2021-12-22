Rutgers Football offers 2023 DC wideout Sean Williams
Rutgers’ wave of 2023 offers has rolled on and the staff has chosen to dive in on a familiar East Coast power in St. John’s College High School (DC).
One of two offers went to wideout Sean Williams.
