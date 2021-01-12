Rutgers Football offers 2022 Ohio TE Brody Foley
The Scarlet Knights sent out two 2022 tight end offers last week – one of which went to Anderson (OH) standout Brody Foley.Foley was sent the offer on a WebEx call with head coach Greg Schiano, tig...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news