Rutgers Football OC Sean Gleeson named a Broyles Award nominee
Rutgers Football Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks coach Sean Gleeson has been named as one of the 41 nominees for the 2020 Broyles Award.
The Broyles Award, which honors the top assistant coach in the country, is an award that's chosen by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), broadcasters, a college football hall-of-fame selection committee and current college head coaches.
Gleeson has been a big reason for the revival of the Scarlet Knights offense in 2020. Just a season ago, Rutgers had one of the lowest scoring offenses in the nation averaging just 13.2 points per game (129th out of 130th). However under the tutelage of Gleeson, the team has made the jump up to 27.4 ppg, which is good for 74th in the country.
Along with all of that, Gleeson also found a way to get the quarterbacks group going too, as he managed to help starting quarterback Noah Vedral become the team’s first passer with 1,200+ passing yards in a single season since 2015 when then QB Chris Laviano eclipsed the 2000 yard mark.
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!
Here's the list of all the nominees for the 2020 Broyles Award.
The nominees include:
ALABAMA – Steve Sarkisian, Offensive Coordinator / QBs
APP STATE – James Rowe, CornerbacksARKANSAS – Barry Odom, Defensive Coordinator / S
AUBURN – Larry Porter, Special Teams Coordinator / TE
BALL STATE – Tyler Stockton, Defensive Coordinator / Inside LB
BOISE STATE – Eric Kiesau, Offensive Coordinator / QBs
BUFFALO – Scott Fuchs, Offensive LineBYU – Jeff Grimes, Offensive Coordinator
CENTRAL MICHIGAN – Robb Akey, Defensive Coordinator
CINCINNATI – Marcus Freeman, Defensive Coordinator / LB
CLEMSON – Brandon Streeter, Passing Game Coordinator / QBs
COASTAL CAROLINA – Chad Staggs, Defensive Coordinator / LB
COLORADO – Tyson Summers, Defensive Coordinator
COLORADO STATE – Chuck Heater, Defensive Coordinator / S
FLORIDA – Brian Johnson, Offensive Coordinator / QBs
FRESNO STATE – Ryan Grubb, Assoc. Head Coach / OC / QBs
GEORGIA – Dan Lanning, Defensive Coordinator / Outside LB
GEORGIA SOUTHERN – Chris Foster, Running Backs
GEORGIA STATE – Trent McKnight, Receivers
GEORGIA TECH – Brent Key, Run Game Coordinator / OL
INDIANA – Kane Wommack, Defensive Coordinator / LB
IOWA – Phil Parker, Defensive Coordinator / Secondaries
IOWA STATE – Tom Manning, Offensive Coordinator / TE
KENTUCKY – John Schlarman, Offensive Line
LIBERTY – Scott Symons, Defensive Coordinator / LB
LOUISIANA – Patrick Toney, Defensive Coordinator / S
LOUISIANA TECH – John Allen, Outside Receivers
MARSHALL – Brad Lambert, Defensive Coordinator / S
MARYLAND – Jon Hoke, Defensive Coordinator / DB
MIAMI – Rhett Lashlee, Offensive Coordinator / QBs
MISSISSIPPI STATE – Zach Arnett, Defensive Coordinator / LB
MIZZOU – Marcus Johnson, Offensive Line
NC STATE – Tim Beck, Offensive Coordinator / QBs
NEVADA – Matt Mumme, Offensive Coordinator
NORTH TEXAS – Mike Bloesch, Co-Offensive Coordinator / OL
NORTHWESTERN – Mike Hankwitz, Defensive Coordinator
NOTRE DAME – Clark Lea, Defensive Coordinator / LB
OHIO STATE – Brian Hartline, Wide Receivers
OKLAHOMA – Calvin Thibodeaux, Defensive Line
OKLAHOMA STATE – Jim Knowles, Defensive Coordinator / LB
OLE MISS – Jeff Lebby, Offensive Coordinator / QBs
OREGON – Joe Moorhead, Offensive Coordinator
OREGON STATE – Michael Pitre, Running Backs
RUTGERS – Sean Gleeson, Offensive Coordinator / QBs
SAN DIEGO STATE – Kurt Mattix, Defensive Coordinator / LB
SAN JOSÉ STATE – Alonzo Carter, Running Backs
SMU – A.J. Ricker, Co-Offensive Coordinator / OL
USC – Todd Orlando, Defensive Coordinator
TEXAS A&M – Mike Elko, Defensive Coordinator / S
TULSA – Joseph Gillespie, Defensive Coordinator / LB
UCF – Darrell Wyatt, Wide Receivers
ARMY – Sean Saturnio, Special Teams
WAKE FOREST – Dave Cohen, Assistant head Coach for Defense / DL
WEST VIRGINIA – Jordan Lesley, Defensive Line
WESTERN KENTUCKY – Clayton White, Defensive Coordinator / CB
WISCONSIN – Jim Leonhard, Defensive Coordinator
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board