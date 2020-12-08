Rutgers Football Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks coach Sean Gleeson has been named as one of the 41 nominees for the 2020 Broyles Award.

The Broyles Award, which honors the top assistant coach in the country, is an award that's chosen by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), broadcasters, a college football hall-of-fame selection committee and current college head coaches.

Gleeson has been a big reason for the revival of the Scarlet Knights offense in 2020. Just a season ago, Rutgers had one of the lowest scoring offenses in the nation averaging just 13.2 points per game (129th out of 130th). However under the tutelage of Gleeson, the team has made the jump up to 27.4 ppg, which is good for 74th in the country.

Along with all of that, Gleeson also found a way to get the quarterbacks group going too, as he managed to help starting quarterback Noah Vedral become the team’s first passer with 1,200+ passing yards in a single season since 2015 when then QB Chris Laviano eclipsed the 2000 yard mark.

