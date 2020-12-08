 Rutgers Football OC Sean Gleeson named a Broyles Award nominee
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

Rutgers Football Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks coach Sean Gleeson has been named as one of the 41 nominees for the 2020 Broyles Award.

The Broyles Award, which honors the top assistant coach in the country, is an award that's chosen by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), broadcasters, a college football hall-of-fame selection committee and current college head coaches.

Gleeson has been a big reason for the revival of the Scarlet Knights offense in 2020. Just a season ago, Rutgers had one of the lowest scoring offenses in the nation averaging just 13.2 points per game (129th out of 130th). However under the tutelage of Gleeson, the team has made the jump up to 27.4 ppg, which is good for 74th in the country.

Along with all of that, Gleeson also found a way to get the quarterbacks group going too, as he managed to help starting quarterback Noah Vedral become the team’s first passer with 1,200+ passing yards in a single season since 2015 when then QB Chris Laviano eclipsed the 2000 yard mark.

Here's the list of all the nominees for the 2020 Broyles Award.

The nominees include:

ALABAMA – Steve Sarkisian, Offensive Coordinator / QBs

APP STATE – James Rowe, CornerbacksARKANSAS – Barry Odom, Defensive Coordinator / S

AUBURN – Larry Porter, Special Teams Coordinator / TE

BALL STATE – Tyler Stockton, Defensive Coordinator / Inside LB

BOISE STATE – Eric Kiesau, Offensive Coordinator / QBs

BUFFALO – Scott Fuchs, Offensive LineBYU – Jeff Grimes, Offensive Coordinator

CENTRAL MICHIGAN – Robb Akey, Defensive Coordinator

CINCINNATI – Marcus Freeman, Defensive Coordinator / LB

CLEMSON – Brandon Streeter, Passing Game Coordinator / QBs

COASTAL CAROLINA – Chad Staggs, Defensive Coordinator / LB

COLORADO – Tyson Summers, Defensive Coordinator

COLORADO STATE – Chuck Heater, Defensive Coordinator / S

FLORIDA – Brian Johnson, Offensive Coordinator / QBs

FRESNO STATE – Ryan Grubb, Assoc. Head Coach / OC / QBs

GEORGIA – Dan Lanning, Defensive Coordinator / Outside LB

GEORGIA SOUTHERN – Chris Foster, Running Backs

GEORGIA STATE – Trent McKnight, Receivers

GEORGIA TECH – Brent Key, Run Game Coordinator / OL

INDIANA – Kane Wommack, Defensive Coordinator / LB

IOWA – Phil Parker, Defensive Coordinator / Secondaries

IOWA STATE – Tom Manning, Offensive Coordinator / TE

KENTUCKY – John Schlarman, Offensive Line

LIBERTY – Scott Symons, Defensive Coordinator / LB

LOUISIANA – Patrick Toney, Defensive Coordinator / S

LOUISIANA TECH – John Allen, Outside Receivers

MARSHALL – Brad Lambert, Defensive Coordinator / S

MARYLAND – Jon Hoke, Defensive Coordinator / DB

MIAMI – Rhett Lashlee, Offensive Coordinator / QBs

MISSISSIPPI STATE – Zach Arnett, Defensive Coordinator / LB

MIZZOU – Marcus Johnson, Offensive Line

NC STATE – Tim Beck, Offensive Coordinator / QBs

NEVADA – Matt Mumme, Offensive Coordinator

NORTH TEXAS – Mike Bloesch, Co-Offensive Coordinator / OL

NORTHWESTERN – Mike Hankwitz, Defensive Coordinator

NOTRE DAME – Clark Lea, Defensive Coordinator / LB

OHIO STATE – Brian Hartline, Wide Receivers

OKLAHOMA – Calvin Thibodeaux, Defensive Line

OKLAHOMA STATE – Jim Knowles, Defensive Coordinator / LB

OLE MISS – Jeff Lebby, Offensive Coordinator / QBs

OREGON – Joe Moorhead, Offensive Coordinator

OREGON STATE – Michael Pitre, Running Backs

RUTGERS – Sean Gleeson, Offensive Coordinator / QBs

SAN DIEGO STATE – Kurt Mattix, Defensive Coordinator / LB

SAN JOSÉ STATE – Alonzo Carter, Running Backs

SMU – A.J. Ricker, Co-Offensive Coordinator / OL

USC – Todd Orlando, Defensive Coordinator

TEXAS A&M – Mike Elko, Defensive Coordinator / S

TULSA – Joseph Gillespie, Defensive Coordinator / LB

UCF – Darrell Wyatt, Wide Receivers

ARMY – Sean Saturnio, Special Teams

WAKE FOREST – Dave Cohen, Assistant head Coach for Defense / DL

WEST VIRGINIA – Jordan Lesley, Defensive Line

WESTERN KENTUCKY – Clayton White, Defensive Coordinator / CB

WISCONSIN – Jim Leonhard, Defensive Coordinator

