The Rutgers football team opens up the latest season on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Boston College. Ball hits foot at 12:00 p.m. The 1-0 Rutgers football team will play its first home game on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. inside SHI Stadium Piscataway against Wagner. Wagner is 0-1 after falling to Fordham. To get you prepared for the Scarlet Knights and Seahawks matchup, here is a notebook of he hot topics surrounding Rutgers on the gridiron this week.

------ Classes started up today, Tuesday, and the Scarlet Knights will have to now balance academics and football -- which of course can be a challenging task. Everybody is good standing coming out of the summer which is a good sign. "Big week here," head coach Greg Schiano said on Monday. "We're starting academics tomorrow. School starts tomorrow. There's a lot going on in our building right now. Everyone getting ready. I think that's something that's lost often on people. They watch the games on TV, and they see these big, fast guys running around making great plays. "Being a student-athlete at Rutgers is a huge challenge. Academically it's such a competitive school, so not only do we compete in the Big Ten Conference, but academically these guys are competing every day in the classroom and every evening in the classroom. We had a great summer. Everybody is eligible for the season. I thought we really did well in the classroom this summer, so now we have to pick it up again here starting tomorrow." ------ A ton of players on both offense, defense, and special teams in the first game at Boston College either for the first time, or it was the first time they saw significant snaps. This is a young team overall with much of the roster and depth chart being underclassmen. Schiano singled out DE Wesley Bailey and S Desmond Igbinosun in particular, but there are many more examples including even quarterbacks Evan Simon and Gavin Wimsatt, RB Al-Shadee Salaam, and the linebackers on defense. And while some of the offensive linemen have playing time under their belt, Curtis Dunlap Jr. Willie Tyler III, or J.D. DiRenzo, and Mike Ciaffoni hadn't played at RU until this past weekend. Getting good work in during the week and continuing to learn about this team is critical. "It's a good point in that it's not only the young guys that haven't played. Like a guy like Wesley Bailey who hasn't played football for us, all of a sudden he goes out and really has a good game, a very productive game. Okay, that's good. Then there are some other guys, like Desmond Igbinosun. Got a little time in the bowl game, and now he goes out and plays -- I don't know what he played -- 70, 80 plays. He did a good job. "Those things you have to now assess and say, Okay, so now what? What's the next step for them? How do we redistribute some of the repetitions, offensive line? There's a lot of different areas that we have to address, and I mentioned it in the open with improvement. As I said to our coaches, we had a great workout last night. We just have so much to do. It's almost overwhelming, but we just have to keep chopping. That's what chopping is. Just chop the moment, whatever we're working on right now. "We'll run out of time, there's no doubt, but how much can we get done before the kickoff at 4:00? That's our goal."

RB Robert Longerbeam (No. 7 in all red) (Winston Delk -- The Knight Report)