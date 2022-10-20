A lot has changed for Rutgers football since it last took the field on Oct. 7 against Nebraska. Matt Alaimo, Deion Jennings, and Ifeanyi Maijeh discussed topics ranging from new offensive coordinator Nunzio Campanile, the new vibes surrounding the offense, and Joe Harasymiak’s influence on the defense.

TIGHT END MATT ALAIMO

“I’m out here every day at 100 percent just trying to get better every week at practice,” he said. “I think we have a lot of energy now and we’re more energetic at practice.” Alaimo also discussed his group and how much the program has changed since he first stepped foot on the banks. “Those guys [tight ends] work really hard, we’re a really close group,” he said. “We’ve definitely gotten better the first six weeks. “I feel like our team in general has gotten so much better since I’ve gotten here and it’s not even close. Just take it every day, try to get better, and see where this thing goes. I’d like to see our guys get more involved but I think our group does a good job when we don’t have the ball.”

LINEBACKER DEION JENNINGS

“It was good, we worked on the little details like getting our bodies right and bringing the defense closer together.,” he said regarding the bye. “I think we’ve played pretty well. There’s still mistakes we have to correct but we’re going to keep pushing forward.” Jennings gave credit to the Rutgers fanbase as they look to snap a 21-game losing streak at home against Big Ten foes. “It’s a testament to Rutgers faithful,” he said. “It’s homecoming week and I’m excited to play in front of the crowd, it’s going to be good.” In addition, he discussed Harasymiak and how he has helped shape the defense. “He’s really upbeat and has a really youthful spirit to him,” he said. “He’s really hands-on which I think is his best attribute about him, he brings our whole unit together as one. He focuses on defining the details of why we do what we do and it just makes things that much clearer.” Jennings also talked about the challenge Indiana and its fast-paced offense poses. “This is the Big Ten so it’s going to be a challenge every week,” he said. “We’re focused on them and it’s going to be a good game. Our offense throughout the offseason was an up-tempo team so we’re used to it but we’re still practicing for it and getting ready for them because it’s going to be a challenge.”

DEFENSIVE TACKLE IFEANYI MAIJEH