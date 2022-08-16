Rutgers Football Notebook: Making solid progress in the trenches

Rutgers Football is currently in week three of training camp, as the season opener versus Boston College is right around the corner. Head coach Greg Schiano met with the media once again following Monday's practice to break down the progress of the team as they get closer to the season opener. “I think we are getting better up front, it’s by inches, but we are getting better," Schiano told the media following practice on Monday. "That’s just got to be a steady climb the entire season for us to be effective in our schedule. I thought before Chris Long got bumped, he did some really good things. With the quarterback deal, they all made some plays and then they all made some things that they wish they could’ve had back. It leaves us in this block again of guys competing for this job, which is okay. We are in the dog days of camp, you can’t see the daylight from where you started and you can’t see the light at the end. Right now it’s about building mental toughness and cumulative reps.”

RECAP OF LAST WEEK'S SCRIMMAGE....

SEASON WILL DEPEND ON O-LINE PROGRESSION....

It's no secret that the Scarlet Knights offense has struggled mightily over the past few seasons and a big reason for that is because of lackluster offensive line play. However this past offseason the Scarlet Knights went out and added 10 new scholarship lineman via the high school route and transfer portal. Schiano admits he is starting to see some real progress and now he's trying to see who will be the main guys versus who will be the rotational pieces. "The entire season is going to be an O-Line progression, but we are progressing so that’s good. I also think we have depth at the wide receiver position, it’s just competition. We generally play three at a time, so it’s just who are going to be the first three and who are going to be the next three to sub in for them. Same thing on the O-Line, who are going to be the first five and who are going to be the next three to sub in for them."

DEFENSIVE LINE DEPTH A PLENTY....