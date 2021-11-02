Rutgers Football notebook: Good luck gaining yards vs. Wisconsin

Rutgers' first meaningful game in November in quite some time takes place against Wisconsin on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium in Piscataway. After one win over the initial four games of the season, the Badgers have won four in a row including a 27-7 beat down versus Iowa last weekend. The Scarlet Knights are coming off of a win of their own, a 20-14 victory over Illinois on the road, and will be looking to keep the train moving. Wisconsin is 3-0 against Rutgers all-time. The two programs first met in 2014 and the Badgers have outscored the Scarlet Knights 116-37. "Wisconsin is one of the hottest teams," Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said on Monday. "Best defense in America, No. 1 rated defense. Offensively very big and physical. The quarterback has a big arm, running back is really a bruiser and it's a very well coached football team, special teams included. So, quite a challenge, one that I know our players and coaches are excited about attacking. Looking forward to it." SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE

No. 1 defense Wisconsin boasts the nation's top defense in terms of allowing the least amount of yards per game in the country. Wisconsin is giving up only 214.6 yards on average including a measly 180.3 in away games. The Badgers are excellent against the run (yielding just 49.6 yards per game including 5.3 away!). Wisconsin is also stout defending the air as opponents are passing for just 165 yards per game. Rutgers will have its hands full come Saturday afternoon. "Well, they're talented first and foremost," Schiano said. "And they're talented at every level. So they're really good in the front. They base out of the 3-4. They're outside linebackers are really good. They're inside backers are really talented --big and physical. Then in the back end, they fit very well. They fit into the run game very well. They understand the coverages and they play multiple coverages. So it's a well coached group, a coordinated group, and a group that's really talented." Running the ball On offense, Wisconsin is the third-best Big Ten team in terms of running the ball. The Badgers average 211.9 yards per game on the ground. And just like the defense, that number goes up on road where Wisconsin is averaging the third-most in the country at 254 yards per game. The Badgers earn about 4.5 yards per carry. Rutgers is allowing 143 yards per game on defense in the run game. It has been hot and cold. The Scarlet Knights were good against teams like Syracuse, Michigan, and Illinois, but not so much against others at times. "I think our guys know where to fit. I think we play with an understanding," Schiano said of his team's improving run defense. "When we have failures in our run defense, it's been tackling and we have to continue to improve it that. We are improving. That's the key. We're getting better at it. This will be a great test. I mean, the running back is a big man. He's 240 pounds and he runs like a smaller back so, this will be a great test. Not to mention a gigantic friends of line that's really well coached." Injury updates It is unclear if Aron Cruickshank will get to face his former team this weekend. The former speedy Badger wide receiver and kick returner has missed the last two games after hurting his shoulder against Michigan State on Oct. 9. Rutgers also had a lot of guys in the medical tent in the game against Illinois including quarterback Noah Vedral and nose tackle Julius Turner, but they should be good to go. "Julius is okay. It's the back third of the season, so everybody's hurting in some ways, but he'll be ready to go. I don't know about Aron. That's gonna be close. I know he wants to. He's been trying to, but there's a difference between want to and physically able and we're never going to put a guy out there and risk their health if they're not ready to go." Vedral went out of the game several times, yet showed an extreme amount of toughness and came back in. He scored the go-ahead rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter and ran for the game-sealing first down. "You bring up a great point. Noah is one of the toughest guys if not the toughest guy on a football team," Schiano said. "And when your quarterback is that guy, I think it raises everyone's level. I think the respect that he has on our team is as high as it gets. HE answers the bell over and over again."

Aron Cruickshank (William Bretzger / Delaware News Journal-Imagn Content Services, LLC)