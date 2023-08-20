Rutgers Football had their second and final scrimmage of training camp on Saturday afternoon and here's some of the top takeaways from the day .

— Greg Schiano on Gavin Wimsatt: “Better. One of the things that we were emphasizing today was red-zone offense and everything has more quickly down there. The space is lessened and you get more pressure and those type of things. He did a really good job of reading, going through his progression and getting rid of the ball quickly.”

— Schiano on Evan Simon: “He’s doing a good job, he’s quietly taking care of business and doing everything that he’s asked to do.”

— Aaron Young is the healthiest he’s been in a while and as someone else on the beat said, he got a heavy workload.

— Greg Schiano has said it this camp that Ian Strong is one of the young players standing out.

— The battle on the offensive line continues as Schiano mentioned he isn’t ready to name a starting five just yet. One day one guy looks better and the next day the other guy steps up. Right now I’d say there is only three solidified starters there.

— Finally back to full health, the linebacker corps is exciting to watch as you can throw out so many different combos of guys.

— Piggybacking on that, the DL will be rotating personnel this season, they have some serious depth there.

— Defense looked pretty good once again, Robert Longerbeam is really coming into his own this offseason.

— Jai Patel continues to impress as the team’s best field goal kicker and he has been consistent throughout the offseason to take over that top spot.