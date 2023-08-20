Rutgers Football Notebook: Final Scrimmage of Camp is in the books
Rutgers Football had their second and final scrimmage of training camp on Saturday afternoon and here's some of the top takeaways from the day.
— Greg Schiano on Gavin Wimsatt: “Better. One of the things that we were emphasizing today was red-zone offense and everything has more quickly down there. The space is lessened and you get more pressure and those type of things. He did a really good job of reading, going through his progression and getting rid of the ball quickly.”
— Schiano on Evan Simon: “He’s doing a good job, he’s quietly taking care of business and doing everything that he’s asked to do.”
— Aaron Young is the healthiest he’s been in a while and as someone else on the beat said, he got a heavy workload.
— Greg Schiano has said it this camp that Ian Strong is one of the young players standing out.
— The battle on the offensive line continues as Schiano mentioned he isn’t ready to name a starting five just yet. One day one guy looks better and the next day the other guy steps up. Right now I’d say there is only three solidified starters there.
— Finally back to full health, the linebacker corps is exciting to watch as you can throw out so many different combos of guys.
— Piggybacking on that, the DL will be rotating personnel this season, they have some serious depth there.
— Defense looked pretty good once again, Robert Longerbeam is really coming into his own this offseason.
— Jai Patel continues to impress as the team’s best field goal kicker and he has been consistent throughout the offseason to take over that top spot.
