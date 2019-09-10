NFL Knights Stat Tracker Week One
The Knight Report is back again, tracking stats from all the former Rutgers Scarlet Knights currently competing in the NFL.
Here's a look at all of the top performances from Rutgers Football alumni playing in the league.
Gus Edwards' final counting stats (17 total carries) were largely skewed by him being the "closer" in a blowout, but he was definitely part of the offensive game plan all afternoon before things got out of hand. #Ravens— Nick Mensio (@NickMensio) September 9, 2019
RB GUS EDWARDS (BALTIMORE RAVENS)
Stats: 17 rushes for 56 yards
Final Score: 59-10 (WIN) vs. Miami Dolphins
Mohamed Sanu for a 1st. Puts the hit on Harrison Smith pic.twitter.com/foPCILrp1y— Carlton (@SlopingGiraffe) September 8, 2019
WR MOHAMED SANU (ATLANTA FALCONS)
Stats: 5 receptions for 57 yards
Final Score: 12-28 (LOSS) vs. Minnesota Vikings
More like KeNOko Turay. 🚫 #INDvsLAC pic.twitter.com/jwayRjJPOX— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 8, 2019
DE/LB KEMOKO TURAY (TENNESSEE TITANS)
Stats: 2 total tackles (1 solo), 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 forced fumble
Final Score: 24-30 (LOSS) vs. Los Angeles Chargers
McVay on NT Sebastian Joseph Day, who played in his first regular-season NFL game: “I thought he was solid. There’s some things that he can certainly do at a higher level but for the most part with his assignments and what he was asked to do… he did a fairly good job.”— Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) September 10, 2019
DT SEBASTIAN JOSEPH (LOS ANGELES RAMS)
Stats: N/A
Final Score: 30-27 (WIN) vs. Carolina Panthers
Logan Ryan broke out the chalk toss in Cleveland after picking off Baker.— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 8, 2019
The disrespect 🤣
(via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/15X0f0zvcV
CB LOGAN RYAN (TENNESSEE TITANS)
Stats: 8 total tackles (7 solo), 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 Pass Deflection
Final Score: 43-13 (WIN) vs. Cleveland Browns
CB JASON MCCOURTY (NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS)
Stats: 7 total tackles (6 solo), 3 Pass Deflections
Final Score: 33-3 (WIN) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
S DURON HARMON (NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS)
Stats: 2 total tackles
Final Score: 33-3 (WIN) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Devin McCourty in the right place for the end zone INT 🙌 @McCourtyTwins— NFL (@NFL) September 9, 2019
S DEVIN MCCOURTY (NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS)
Stats: 6 total tackles (5 solo), 1 INT, 2 Pass Deflections
Final Score: 33-3 (WIN) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
NO STATS RECORDED: RB Robert Martin (Patriots), WR Andre Patton (Chargers), TE Tyler Kroft (Bills), LB Steve Longa (Lions), DB Bless Austin (Jets), DB Saquan Hampton (Saints), DB Isaiah Wharton (Vikings), LS Clark Harris (Bengals)
