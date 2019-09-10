News More News
The Knight Report is back again, tracking stats from all the former Rutgers Scarlet Knights currently competing in the NFL.

Here's a look at all of the top performances from Rutgers Football alumni playing in the league.

RB GUS EDWARDS (BALTIMORE RAVENS)

Stats: 17 rushes for 56 yards

Final Score: 59-10 (WIN) vs. Miami Dolphins

WR MOHAMED SANU (ATLANTA FALCONS)

Stats: 5 receptions for 57 yards

Final Score: 12-28 (LOSS) vs. Minnesota Vikings

DE/LB KEMOKO TURAY (TENNESSEE TITANS)

Stats: 2 total tackles (1 solo), 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 forced fumble

Final Score: 24-30 (LOSS) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

DT SEBASTIAN JOSEPH (LOS ANGELES RAMS)

Stats: N/A

Final Score: 30-27 (WIN) vs. Carolina Panthers

CB LOGAN RYAN (TENNESSEE TITANS)

Stats: 8 total tackles (7 solo), 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 Pass Deflection

Final Score: 43-13 (WIN) vs. Cleveland Browns

CB JASON MCCOURTY (NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS)

Stats: 7 total tackles (6 solo), 3 Pass Deflections

Final Score: 33-3 (WIN) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

S DURON HARMON (NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS)

Stats: 2 total tackles

Final Score: 33-3 (WIN) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

S DEVIN MCCOURTY (NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS)

Stats: 6 total tackles (5 solo), 1 INT, 2 Pass Deflections

Final Score: 33-3 (WIN) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

NO STATS RECORDED: RB Robert Martin (Patriots), WR Andre Patton (Chargers), TE Tyler Kroft (Bills), LB Steve Longa (Lions), DB Bless Austin (Jets), DB Saquan Hampton (Saints), DB Isaiah Wharton (Vikings), LS Clark Harris (Bengals)

{{ article.author_name }}