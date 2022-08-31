Rutgers Football names four new captains, they react to the news
Earlier today, the Rutgers Football program took to social media to announce their captains for the 2022 football season as Noah Vedral, Shameen Jones, Johnny Langan, Mayan Ahanotu, Avery Young and Adam Korsak earned the honor.
Following practice on Wedneday, TKR was able to catch up with some of the newly named captains and get their reaction to being named as the leaders of the team.
On being named captain: “I'm honored and grateful. The fact that my team chose me to be captain, I'm just blessed. Very happy to represent this team and lead them into the season."
On being named captain: “Very humbling and I really appreciate all the guys looking up to me in that way. I'm excited to take this role and I'm going to make the most of it and help lead this team to something great."
On being named captain: “It's amazing, it's really a blessing that my teammates thought enough of me to vote me as a team captain. It truly means a lot."
On being named captain: “It's a huge honor, there is a big tradition here at Rutgers with their captains. I'm just looking to continuing on that legacy."
On being named captain: “It's always an honor, especially because it's voted on by the players. It definitely means a lot to me and the other five guys as well. I'm very excited, very humbled and honored to be named captain again."
