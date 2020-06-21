The Scarlet Knights were among the list of his top 10 schools, joining Arizona State, Cincinnati, Indiana, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Temple, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Class of 2021 defensive lineman Robert Jackson out of Archbishop Wood High School (PA) announced his top 10 list of schools on Sunday and Rutgers made the cut.

Jackson visited Piscataway for a quick unofficial visit in early March before the NCAA dead period was put into place because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"It was a great experience," Jackson said. "I got a tour (of campus and the facilities) and got to talk to a lot of the staff. I pretty much spoke to all of the coaches. They were just telling me about the program. Overall Rutgers is a great schools with a nice atmosphere and real genuine people.”

The 2021 defensive lineman is still pretty new to the game of football as this past season was only his first ever playing football, as his primary focus before was mainly basketball.

