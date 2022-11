Rutgers Football long snapper Zack Taylor has decided to enter his name into the transfer portal today, the 5-foot-11, 215-pound prospect redshirted in 2021 and will have three years of eligibility to play elsewhere.

Taylor is a former two-star recruit who hails from Morris Plains, New Jersey where he played his high school ball with current Rutgers Football defensive end Jordan Thompson, but the Rutgers connections don't end there as his older brother Billy Taylor was the program's starting long snapper for several years.

The New Jersey native is the first player to enter the portal for the Scarlet Knights this offseason.