Rutgers Football LB Timmy Hinspeter to enter Transfer Portal

Earlier today Rutgers Football linebacker Timmy Hinspeter announced that he will be entering the Transfer Portal with the intent to finish his college playing days elsewhere.

Hinspeter originally committed and signed with Rutgers as a preferred walk-on out of high school as a member of the 2022 recruiting class from Don Bosco Prep and chose to walk on at Rutgers in the end over offers from Army, Fordham and Navy.

During his three seasons as a Scarlet Knight, Hinspeter appeared in 18 games finishing 21 total tackles (6 solo) and one tackle for loss. He will have two years of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.

