Rutgers Football LB Mohamed Toure out for the 2024 season with a torn ACL

Alec Crouthamel • TheKnightReport
Staff Writer
@aleccr12
Beat writer for women's basketball here at TKR, as well as covering all other things Scarlet Knights. Also working as a broadcaster with WRSU student radio and hoping to do more in the future!

Rutgers Football has lost a major piece to its 2024 defense less than two weeks before the season kicks off, as head coach Greg Schiano announced today that star linebacker Mohamed Toure will miss the season with a torn ACL.

This marks the second time in three years Toure has torn his ACL, as he missed the entirety of the 2022 season with the same injury. One week after being named to the Butkus Award Watchlist, Toure's 2024 season has prematurely come to an end.

"It's sad," Schiano said. "He put so much work into getting ready for the year. But that's the game of football, unfortunately. There are things like that that happen. As a family, we've surrounded him, and we are supporting him."

Toure was set to be one of the linchpins of the Scarlet Knights' defense after being named a captain. The senior led the team in sacks with 4.5 and tackles for loss with 9.5, as well as finishing second in total tackles with 93 in 2023.

It will not be easy to replicate Toure's impact and production in Rutgers' linebacker room, as his absence puts pressure on multiple units.

Tyreem Powell - returning from his own injury - will now be the elder statesman in the linebacker room. His status is still up in the air as he returns from a torn Achilles he suffered in the winter.

"We are going to see with Tyreem, what he is able to do," Schiano said. "Like I've said, I am not going to rush that if he's not ready."

Next to Powell will likely be one of - or potentially both depending on Powell's health - juniors Dariel Djabome and Moses Walker. Schiano praised the depth at the position, noting he has been "pleased" with their performances in training camp with the season opener nine days away. He also mentioned sophomores Abram Wright and Timmy Hinspeter as other pieces at the position that have grown into the room.

Toure's injury also puts pressure on the Scarlet Knights' defensive line, as he was at his most productive as a blitzer off the edge attacking the opposing quarterback. Veterans on the defensive line such as seniors Aaron Lewis and Wesley Bailey will now be tasked with generating even more pressure without one of their best pass rushers.

Rutgers opens its season next Thursday, August 29th, against Howard at 6:30pm.

