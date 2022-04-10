Rutgers Football LB Deion Jennings ready for year five On the Banks

“He’s a really good guy. He’s down to Earth and I like the way he coaches,” he said. “He’s very detailed. My favorite thing about him is that he’s down to Earth.”

“Fifth spring. It’s been good just being out here with the guys. There’s a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of energy. That’s what I like about it. Me, Tyreem (Powell), and Mo (Toure) are just trying to get the young guys up to speed and show them ropes and show them how it’s done. Lead the way for them.”

The most experienced linebacker at the Rutgers football team right now is fifth-year Deion Jennings . The Timber Creek High School (Sicklerville, N.J.) product has made four starts in his career while playing in 34 games. Tuesday, the 6-foot-1, 225-pounder met with the media and discussed spring practice, his new position coach, and more.

Jennings learned a lot over the years from the likes of Olakunle Fatukasi, Tyshon Fogg, and Tyreek Maddox-Williams, and now he’s applying everything while also teaching the younger players.

“I’m still developing, but I have a lot of knowledge,” Jennings said. “Just being behind O3, Fogg, and Tyreek, and those guys, watching them from afar I picked up stuff along the way and I’m applying it out here on the field.”

Oftentimes, head coach Greg Schiano highlighted Fatukasi’s work ethic.Jennings saw it first hand.

“From my perspective, it was his film study and the way he came out here and attacked every day,” Jennings said. “His film study was second to none. I picked up little tweaks and tried to add that to my game.”

Asked what he wanted to improve at specifically this spring or what would be a successful camp in his eyes, Jennings highlighted the camaraderie.

“Just get better and get closer to the guys,” said Jennings, who has made 65 tackles in his career. “We have a young team and I wanted to get to know the younger guys. I feel like that’s important and building that chemistry.”

While Jennings is the older guy in the room, there are a bevy of freshmen and sophomores bidding for playing time. Two of those players are true freshman Moses Walker and Anthony Johnson who enrolled early.

“They bring a lot of energy, they’re really smart, and they play physically,” Jennings said. “I think they’re going to have bright futures.”



