Rutgers Football launches recruiting site, one of five in the country
Over the past few weeks, staff members from within the Rutgers Football program have been teasing a new project by posting red dots on social media platforms.
As of today, the new platform is live. It's a mobile-friendly website that will be used as a recruiting tool as it highlights the core pillars of the program and shines light on the programs successes.
With the launch, the Scarlet Knights now join four other college football programs, as the only schools to have a dedicated site like this. The other four schools are Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma State and Oregon.
Below you can find the press release from Rutgers going into a little more detail about what exactly the site has to offer.
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Featuring a mobile-first design with a unique URL, the dedicated recruiting site Rutgers.Football is now live.
Displaying all things Rutgers football, videos with head coach Greg Schiano describing the core pillars of the program, F.A.M.I.L.Y, TRUST and CHOP, are showcased right at the top. More clips on how Rutgers gets you ready and past archives from the "Knight Vault" are found throughout the site, as well as on the new YouTube channel.
The Scarlet Knights have a tradition of academic achievement, player development, sending players to the NFL, success after football and representing the state of New Jersey with support from a passionate fan base. All elements are highlighted to show the Rutgers differential.
In addition, learn more about Schiano and the coaching staff with testimonials on the program from a variety of sources.
Check back for more content on the site as the program convenes for fall workouts in the coming weeks.
