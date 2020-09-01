Over the past few weeks, staff members from within the Rutgers Football program have been teasing a new project by posting red dots on social media platforms.

As of today, the new platform is live. It's a mobile-friendly website that will be used as a recruiting tool as it highlights the core pillars of the program and shines light on the programs successes.

With the launch, the Scarlet Knights now join four other college football programs, as the only schools to have a dedicated site like this. The other four schools are Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma State and Oregon.

Below you can find the press release from Rutgers going into a little more detail about what exactly the site has to offer.