As a recruit, Rene originally committed to Rutgers back in August of 2015 but eventually ended up decommitting a few months later in January 2016 before signing with North Carolina in February.

Rutgers Football received some good news on Wednesday night as former UNC cornerback Patrice Rene will transfer to Rutgers, according to a report from Yahoo Sports Pete Thamel.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound prospect spent five seasons with the Tar Heels, where he appeared in 44 games (26 starts). In that same time span, he managed to accumulate 103 total tackles, 12 pass deflections, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

During his recruitment Rene was rated a 5.8, four-star recruit who earned 23 total scholarship offers, but in the end he chose the Tar Heels over the Scarlet Knights and many others.

Rene will have one year of eligibility left to play.