TheKnightReport - Rutgers Football lands PWO commit in 2021 TE DeGraw

“Coach [Scott] Vallone called me a few months ago and told me they were interested in me as a preferred walk-on and told me that Coach [Greg] Schiano would be the person to offer,” McGraw told The Knight Report. “Coach Schiano called me and explained the process of a preferred walk-on and what it means to the program. I’ve gotten congrats texts from the whole staff. I’m just extremely blessed.”

It was a process that took a while to come to form, though the stars aligned Friday morning.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder played on both sides of the ball for the Falcons, but the Scarlet Knights are bringing him in as a tight end.

Rutgers has its second preferred walk-on of the 2021 cycle in Monroe (NJ) product Kyle DeGraw .

DeGraw didn’t get uneasy during that long span or feel like the chance to play Big Ten football would fall through. He kept a positive attitude until the moment the phone rang.

“I was always hopeful,” he said. “I was trying not to tell anyone because God forbid it didn’t work out, but I’m happy that it did.”

The first-team All-Group 5 standout has only had lengthy conversations with Vallone and Schiano, but he was given the rundown and knew it was something he couldn’t turn away from.

He’s also a short drive from Piscataway and has followed the Scarlet Knights closely enough to take notice of the culture they’re trying to install.

“Coach Schiano explained everything they’re about and the culture they have,” he said. “The players, the coaching staff and everyone else associated with them embraces you. They have something special over there and it’s also the local school. I knew that if I was presented with the opportunity I would go there.”

DeGraw’s entire corner was thrilled to learn the news, but one member of his family in particular was especially happy.

“My mom actually graduated from Rutgers,” he said. “She was very excited when I first told her what was going on and that there was a possibility I could play football there. She was as hopeful I was and so was the rest of my family.”

DeGraw, who plans to major in education, also had a walk-on offer from Sacred Heart to go with Division-2 and 3 interest.