Rutgers Football lands James Madison Transfer DT Darold DeNgohe

Rutgers Football has added their first Transfer Portal addition of the offseason today as former James Madison Defensive Tackle Darold DeNgohe has announced his commitment to the program via social media following a visit to campus on Wednesday.

"I got back from the visit and the staff was telling me all good things about the program," DeNgohe told TKR. "I'd say that the thing about the visit that stood out the most was the coaches, the relationship they have with their players, the recovery plans they have. Just a lot of things stood out."

DeNgohe is listed at 6-foot-2, 290-pounds prospect and hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he played at LaSalle College High School, the same school as current Scarlet Knights running back Samuel Brown V.