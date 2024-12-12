Rutgers Football lands James Madison Transfer DT Darold DeNgohe

Rutgers Football has added their first Transfer Portal addition of the offseason today as former James Madison Defensive Tackle Darold DeNgohe has announced his commitment to the program via social media following a visit to campus on Wednesday.
"I got back from the visit and the staff was telling me all good things about the program," DeNgohe told TKR. "I'd say that the thing about the visit that stood out the most was the coaches, the relationship they have with their players, the recovery plans they have. Just a lot of things stood out."
DeNgohe is listed at 6-foot-2, 290-pounds prospect and hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he played at LaSalle College High School, the same school as current Scarlet Knights running back Samuel Brown V.
Out of high school, DeNgohe was ranked as a 5.4, two-star prospect and chose the Dukes over offers from the likes of Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Fordham, Kent State, UMass, Northwestern, Temple, Villanova and also drew lots of interest from UConn, Penn State and Rutgers.
Moving on to his time at James Madison, DeNgohe appeared in two games while preserving his redshirt in year one (2023) before going on to appear in all 12 games as a redshirt-freshmen in year two. This past season, he finished with 28 total tackles (11 solo), 6.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, and even had a blocked extra point.
According to PFF, he graded out as one of the better defensive tackles in the nation for 2024, finishing with an overall grade of 71.8, which ranked 235th overall out of 878 qualifying defensive tackles. He also earned an 77.2 rushing defense grade, 70.4 tackling grade and a 55.9 pass rush grade.
DeNgohe has three years of eligibility remaining to play for the Scarlet Knights.
